Minnesota survey shows post-pandemic gains in student mental health

Anxiety has declined since the pandemic among Minnesota teens, who are still using social media even if they think they shouldn’t and consuming more energy drinks to keep up with homework and activities, according to an influential statewide survey.
Public health leaders expressed relief over the results of the 2025 Minnesota Student Survey, after seeing so many trends worsen during the last survey amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.
While 60% of high school juniors reported that they had felt “nervous, anxious or on edge” at least once in the past two weeks, that was an improvement from 70% in 2022 and even from 62% in 2019, according to the survey results. The rate of 11th graders considering suicide was at its lowest in a decade.
“We can build on this momentum,” said Dr. Brooke Cunningham, state health commissioner.
The proportion of high school juniors who drank alcohol within 30 days declined from 23% in 2019 to 10% in 2025, while those who ever had sex declined from 34% to 26% in the same timeframe. Among sexually active juniors, 71% said they discussed pregnancy prevention with every partner.
Drinking and sexual activity have been declining for two decades among students who are busy with work and sports and feeling pressure earlier in their lives to get into good colleges and careers. Even among fifth graders in the survey, 72% reported that they often “think about what I want to do in my life when I grow up.”
The school closures and disruptions during the pandemic were isolating, leaving students to deal with problems on their own, said Ruggi Filice, a sophomore at St. Paul Central High School. He wasn’t surprised that anxiety levels declined, though he said it still can be a challenge when squeezing in homework, friends, social media and after-school sports such as alpine skiing.
“When I’m feeling anxious, I’m feeling like I don’t really know what to do. I have a lot of stuff going on, and I feel just underwater, sort of trapped,” he said. “I try to just do things step by step and sort of make a plan.”