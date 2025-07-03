Veterans in Minneapolis VA study used mindfulness to combat chronic pain

Don Allen’s left knee has hurt ever since an accident during his Army service in 1981. His right knee has been acting up as well. But the St. Paul man has one surefire way to blunt the pain:
Doing the dishes.
Mindfulness training from the Minneapolis VA Medical Center taught him to stay focused on present moments and activities, distracting from his physical pain as well as his stress and depression. Allen later discovered cleaning the kitchen helped him stay in that relaxed zone at night.
“My cousins think I’m crazy for this,” he said.
But he’s hardly alone.
VA researchers have been providing mindfulness training to veterans, alone and in groups, and finding it accelerates pain relief when paired with standard treatments such as medication and physical therapy. Their work, honored last week as the Minneapolis VA’s clinical paper of the year, also showed mindfulness training works online, making it easy to provide anywhere.
“Pain is a difficult thing to address in general. We have so many different approaches. Sometimes, they move the needle. Sometimes, they don’t,” said Collin Calvert, a statistician who co-authored the study. “So seeing any kind of improvement with something like this, hey, that’s pretty important.”
Mindfulness uses breathing, movement, listening, visual or other exercises to help people focus on the present moment and surroundings. The discipline has centuries-old roots in Buddhism and eastern philosophy, introduced in U.S. medicine in 1979 as a stress-reduction program. But it has gained traction as the population ages and seeks alternatives to drugs for pain relief.