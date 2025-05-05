Minnesotans with mental illness are often stuck in hospitals and jails. Legislators are looking at fixes.

The crises hit Michelle Wood‘s family around the same time: Her teenage daughter’s mental health worsened, and her husband was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.
But the health care system‘s response to the situations has been “the polar opposite,” she said.
“With his cancer, he’s got the oncologist; they have got palliative care; they immediately got me hooked up with a caregiver group. ... They try to surround you with services and support you to get you off on a good foot,” Wood said.
But for mental health, “there isn‘t any of that.”
Hundreds of kids and adults across Minnesota can’t access timely mental health services and are stuck in hospitals, juvenile detention centers and jails. Others remain at home with loved ones who fear they will hurt themselves or others.
Families, social workers and advocates have said for years that the state’s lack of mental health services hurts Minnesotans who need the most help. Now, they say plans at the Capitol could be “transformational” in preventing provider closures and expanding programs.
Legislators have a couple weeks to finish work on a state budget for the next two years. Their spending proposals contain changes that could help tackle what is often referred to as the “boarding” problem, where people spend weeks or months — and sometimes more than a year — in hospitals or corrections facilities, waiting for a mental health facility willing and able to take them.
For those immersed in that crisis, one idea stands out: raising reimbursement rates. Providers say the payments they get through Medical Assistance, Minnesota‘s Medicaid program, fall short of the cost to do the work and they can‘t pay enough to attract and keep workers.