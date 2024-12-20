In his address to employees at the company’s annual meeting, Marvin called out company milestones in 2024 including a major renovation of the company’s over 75,000-foot headquarters in Warroad; the opening of a new distribution center in Reno, Nev.; a groundbreaking for a new plant in Kansas City, Kan.; and the introduction of Marvin Connected Home, a division featuring windows, doors and skylights that can be operated by remote control.