America’s ‘inflation diet’ is starving junk food sales at Minnesota food companies

Half of the cheap-and-tasty paradigm that makes junk food so appealing is collapsing: Many of those guilty-pleasure treats aren’t so cheap anymore.
More than any impact weight-loss drugs like Ozempic are having on big food companies, “America’s best ‘diet’ may seem to be inflation, as stretched consumers cut back,” wrote Piper Sandler food industry analyst Michael Lavery.
Researchers are still studying if there are health benefits to higher prices on not-so-good-for-you food. Food executives have made it clear those higher prices are hurting their companies’ financial health. And that could have implications for Minnesota’s economy, home to food giants like General Mills.
Irresistible sweets, savory snacks and fast food have shaped the American diet with big flavors and minimal nutritional value for a century now. The emergence of healthier alternatives combined with consumers who now routinely read labels, shop with technology and pay attention to diet have chipped away at that. But most of all, shoppers seem to be collectively drawing the line of how much is too much for junk food.
Rising food prices remain the top concern among consumers globally, according to a recent NielsenIQ study. Food inflation ranked higher than war, job security, housing costs and climate change.
Almost all food is noticeably more expensive now compared with five years ago. And healthy substitutes for convenient packaged foods are still usually pricier. But the first items inflation-burdened shoppers cut from their grocery lists to stay under budget seem to be the less-healthy wants instead of the satiating needs.
So when a big bag of Cheetos costs more than $7 at some retailers when it was around $4 a few years ago — and that “party size” is also a few ounces lighter than it used to be — the mouthwatering appeal is a little easier to resist.
“Once people start getting into tradeoffs, they’re going to have to prioritize ‘food’ over ‘junk,’” said Harvard sociologist Caitlin Daniel, a Minneapolis native who has researched the link between food costs and healthy eating.