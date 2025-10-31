The last bite: Hormel’s tough run of bird flu, fire, a recall and earnings miss

Welcome to “the last bite,” an end-of-week food and ag roundup from the Minnesota Star Tribune. Reach out to business reporter Brooks Johnson at brooks.johnson@startribune.com to share your news and good-luck charms.
Hormel Foods can’t seem to catch a break lately: The Austin, Minn.-based food giant is facing a hurricane of headwinds in its quest to sell more turkey, bacon, chili and nuts.
Last month a Skippy peanut butter plant in Arkansas caught fire. Local outlets said the fire originated in a peanut-roasting smoke stack. There were no injuries, but the damage will hamper production through the end of the year.
Then avian influenza came roaring back this fall, claiming tens of thousands of Jennie-O turkeys. At the same time, inflation on beef and other raw ingredients is rising faster than anticipated, dinging efforts to raise prices to offset the higher costs.
Then earlier this week, the company voluntarily recalled 4.8 million pounds of chicken destined for restaurants and other foodservice customers for possible bits of metal. There were no reported illnesses or injuries.
On Wednesday, Hormel gave investors a heads-up that quarterly earnings will be 8 or 9 cents below prior expectations, and the company is taking a write-down on its snack-nuts business. That’s an indication the Planters brand is now worth less than the $3.3 billion Hormel paid for it four years ago.
Amid all this, Chief Financial Officer Jacinth Smiley is “pursuing other opportunities” after four years with Hormel, the company announced Wednesday. Hormel named Paul Kuehneman interim CFO while a search is on for Smiley’s replacement.
The company’s stock dropped 9% Wednesday as investors chewed on all the newly disclosed complications, and the share price is down more than 30% since the start of the year.