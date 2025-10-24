The last bite: Cargill profits up again with help from Trump’s tax bill

Welcome to “the last bite,” an end-of-week food and ag roundup from the Minnesota Star Tribune. Reach out to business reporter Brooks Johnson at brooks.johnson@startribune.com to share your news and audited Cargill financial statements.
Cargill’s latest quarterly profit nearly doubled to about $2 billion this summer, partly thanks to the massive federal budget bill Congress passed this summer.
One-time tax benefits represented nearly a quarter of those earnings, according to Bloomberg, which obtained the Minnetonka-based commodity giant’s financials for the three months that ended in August.
Cargill, the nation’s largest privately held company, has not publicly disclosed its earnings for several years and declined to comment.
The standout quarter follows a return to profit growth in fiscal year 2025 that chicken, cocoa and better business performance overall drove, according to Bloomberg.
Profits improved despite a 4% drop in sales for the fiscal year that ended in May, a sign of increased efficiency across the global trader’s operations.
Last year, Cargill announced it would cut 5% of its global workforce, about 8,000 jobs, to combat low profitability.
Data dish
It was a banner harvest for corn, soybeans and wheat in the U.S. with an estimated 26 billion bushels combined. Two of those crops are still having a good time on the international market.