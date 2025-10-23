Bipartisan backlash, led by Midwest politicians, rises against Trump’s comments on beef industry

SLEEPY EYE, MINN. — At the Sleepy Eye Auction Market on Wednesday, between sales of fattened steers and a shaggy Highland bull, chatter drifted to farm country’s latest beef with the White House: President Donald Trump’s plan to buy more beef from Argentina.
Few at the southwestern Minnesota cattle auction barn on Wednesday thought it would make a dent in driving down grocery store prices for families. But that didn’t mean they wanted to criticize Trump.
“The economy is what’s going to affect the cattle market more than anything,” said Dean Ibberson, a 50-year cattle industry veteran. “We have to have enough people having jobs that can afford to buy the beef at the high prices. ... If we lose that market, then that’s what’s really gonna hurt.”
But a much more vocal and widespread, bipartisan backlash has erupted among leaders of cattle industry trade groups and politicians in Washington, D.C., on both Trump’s comments about Argentina and his suggestion that U.S. ranchers should lower their prices.
“This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices,” said Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, earlier this week.
The beef cattle issue is caught in what is a partisan issue: a Trump administration deal on financial currency swaps with Argentina that might add up to $40 billion at a critical time for the country’s president, Trump ally Javier Milei, ahead of midterm elections there.
Argentina has dropped tariffs to increase soybean sales to China. Those orders replaced those from the U.S., especially Minnesota where soybeans up until this year have been the state’s largest export.
Former Minnesota Democratic congressman Collin Peterson, who served as longtime chair of the agriculture committee, said he can’t fathom the administration’s rationale.