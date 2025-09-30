Struggling soybean farmers look to Washington for help on tariffs, but resources less available this time

The White House came to farmers’ rescue during President Donald Trump’s first trade war.
This second time around: A bailout isn’t so simple.
That’s because this summer, Trump’s big tax and spending bill drained the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC), a $30 billion financing arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), to instead fund crop-stabilization programs.
Now, the White House and Congress are scrambling to deliver emergency aid to row-crop farmers after the administration’s trade war with China tanked their soybean markets.
“I don’t know if [farmers] can expect what happened last time to happen this time,” said Gbenga Ajilore, a former USDA staffer and chief economist at think tank Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
In 2018 and 2019 during the previous trade war with China, Trump paid farmers by tapping $28 million from the CCC. Former President Joe Biden also used the fund to offset fertilizer price increases after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
China, in retaliation for tariffs on its exports, isn’t buying U.S. soybeans this year. That’s pushed prices well below break-even for most farmers, especially given the rising costs of farming, from fertilizer to machinery.
When Republicans, via the spending bill, spent a large chunk of next year’s CCC funds on price-loss programs this summer, it left very little money for tariff relief once the fund resets on Wednesday. But soybean farmers are hurting now.