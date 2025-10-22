MAHA is complicated for sugar beet country as its ideals collide with livelihoods

Kyle Kragnes, who works with Neil Rockstad on his sugar beet fields, operates a sugar beet harvester near Kragnes, Minn., on Oct. 7. Rockstad farms near the North Dakota border in the Red River Valley and is president of the American Sugarbeet Growers Association. He farms on land that's been in his family since the latter-half of the 19th century. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)