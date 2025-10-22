MAHA is complicated for sugar beet country as its ideals collide with livelihoods

WHEATON, MINN. — Sitting in a pickup rolling up to a sugar beet field on the southern edge of the Red River Valley, farmer Jamie Beyer wants to talk MAHA.
But she doesn’t know if her neighbors do. At least not in the valley, where beet farms and sugar refineries dotting the landscape north to Canada are on the opposing side of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s war on sugar.
“I think my friends are [succumbing] to some sort of political exhaustion,” Beyer said.
In the rural stretches of western Minnesota’s border with North Dakota, Trump won by big margins in 2024 and many are staunch supporters of his policies. But the momentum of his health czar Kennedy’s signature “Make America Healthy Again” philosophy — targeting production agriculture and America’s sweet tooth — has run into a stubborn wall of farming cooperatives invested in protecting both.
Harvests from the roughly 3,500 farms across the Red and Minnesota River valleys produce a third of the beet sugar in the U.S., resulting in 21,000 jobs and $3.1 billion for the state’s economy.
In April, Neil Rockstad, a beet farmer in Norman County, stood next to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins at an American Crystal Sugar factory in Moorhead as she talked about the industry’s importance.
That same day, Kennedy made headlines by calling sugar poison.
“It was an interesting dynamic,” Rockstad, president of the American Sugarbeet Growers Association, shrugged. “If the topic of MAHA comes up over coffee at church or something, we certainly talk about it.”