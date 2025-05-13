Timeline: CEO Andrew Witty’s tenure marked by a pandemic, stock swings and pain

It‘s been a rough year or so for UnitedHealth Group.
The Eden Prairie-based health care giant has weathered the shocks of a top executive’s murder, shareholder pressure, government investigations, public criticism over insurance coverage denials and, now, the suspension of financial guidance with the abrupt resignation of its CEO.
Since Brian Thompson, the chief executive of the company’s insurance arm UnitedHealthcare, was killed on Dec. 4, shares have fallen roughly 38%.
The woes, however, go far beyond sluggish financial performance.
February 2021: Witty named CEO
Andrew Witty, the former chief executive at the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, took the top job at UnitedHealth Group after leading the company’s Optum health care services division.
Stephen Hemsley, the chairman of the company’s board of directors, said in a statement at the time: “Andrew Witty combines an extraordinary breadth and depth of health care experience, sophisticated strategic thinking and outstanding leadership development skills.”
The timing of the executive transition puzzled analysts, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported, as Witty had only recently returned to the company after leaving for months to help the World Health Organization develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
Yet by the time the calendar year ended, UnitedHealth Group had posted an annual profit of $17.3 billion on $287.6 billion in revenue.