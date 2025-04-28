UnitedHealth Group avoids shareholder vote on coverage denial audits in wake of CEO killing

UnitedHealth Group has avoided shareholder resolutions that would have asked investors at an upcoming meeting whether the company should audit how often it denies paying for members’ health care, following an outpouring of public anger last year.
One proposal from a group representing faith-based shareholders asked the Eden Prairie-based health care giant to develop a report on the human and economic toll that stems from limiting or delaying access to health care by denying payments via its insurance arm, UnitedHealthcare.
The proposal was withdrawn earlier this month, however, after UnitedHealth Group sought regulatory support for excluding the question from shareholder materials. Proponents said they believe they’ll have a better chance for success by re-submitting next year.
A second proposal sought third-party audits of denials to determine if correspondence with families included factually incorrect and insensitive information. But UnitedHealth Group said investor Chris Mueller missed the deadline for submissions.
Neither proposal was listed in materials distributed last week in advance of the UnitedHealth Group annual meeting scheduled for June 2, when shareholders will vote on resolutions about executive compensation including a new push for investors to approve “golden parachute” severance or termination payments.
All health insurance companies deny some claims. But the issue of excessive and/or inappropriate denials from UnitedHealthcare dominated public discussion in the wake of the Dec. 4 killing of company executive Brian Thompson as he was walking on a sidewalk to a company investor conference in New York City.
The alleged shooter in the case did not have coverage from UnitedHealth Group’s massive health insurance division UnitedHealthcare, yet one of the bullet casings recovered from the crime scene allegedly had the word “deny” scrawled on it. The company’s status as the nation’s largest carrier as well as limited data on denials has kept United at the center of the issue.
Denials of insurance payment often have the effect of denying access to services, given the high cost of medical care. In other cases, retroactive payment denials can stick patients with large unexpected costs that compound the toll of illness.