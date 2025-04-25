Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to federal murder charge in killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO

NEW YORK — Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty Friday to a federal murder charge in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as prosecutors formally declared their intent to seek the death penalty against him.
Mangione, 26, stood with his lawyers as he entered the plea, leaning forward toward a microphone as U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett asked him if understood the indictment and the charges against him.
Mangione said, ‘’yes.‘’ Asked how he wished to plead, Mangione said simply, ‘’not guilty" and sat down.
Mangione’s arraignment for the killing last December attracted several dozen people to the federal courthouse in Manhattan, including former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who served about seven years in prison for stealing classified diplomatic cables.
Mangione, who has been held in a federal jail in Brooklyn since his arrest, arrived to court in a mustard-colored jail suit. He chatted with one of his lawyers, death penalty counsel Avi Moskowitz, as they wanted for the arraignment to begin.
Late Thursday night, federal prosecutors filed a required notice of their intent to seek the death penalty.
That came weeks after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that she would be directing federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for what she called ‘’an act of political violence" and a ‘’premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.‘’
It was the first time the Justice Department said it was pursuing capital punishment since President Donald Trump returned to office Jan. 20 with a vow to resume federal executions after they were halted under the previous administration.