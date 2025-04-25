Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to federal murder charge in killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO

Luigi Mangione attends a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on Feb. 21, 2025, in New York City. Mangione is accused of slaying UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson late last year and is making his first appearance on state charges of murder as an act of terrorism. He is facing 11 counts for the Dec. 4 shooting of Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel, which set off a massive manhunt. He is also facing federal charges of murder and other charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested. (Steven Hirsch/Pool/Tribune News Service)