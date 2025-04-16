Facing financial jeopardy, clinics sue to stop UnitedHealth from collecting on emergency loans

Dillman Clinic & Lab was finally at a point where the one-doctor practice in Lakeville could start thinking about hiring another physician.
Then, all of a sudden, the clinic was walloped by the aftermath of a massive cyberattack at Change Healthcare, the UnitedHealth Group subsidiary that was hacked in February 2024.
The incident, which impacted the data of 1 in 2 Americans, prompted the Eden Prairie-based health care giant to shut down a widely used computer system “clearinghouse” for processing claims that precipitated a cash flow crisis for health care providers across the country.
“Our growth was stifled,” said practice manager Richard Dillman, whose wife has been the clinic’s sole practitioner since it opened in June 2022. “I remember turning to Megan and just saying, ‘I don’t know how we’re gonna survive.’”
Last year, UnitedHealth Group provided $9 billion in interest-free loans to assist health care providers caught up in the financial nightmare. But now, as the company’s Optum division has begun seeking repayment, some are crying foul, saying they can’t pay because they haven’t fully recovered.
Earlier this month, Dillman Clinic and another small health care provider in Minnesota filed for a preliminary injunction in federal court to stop UnitedHealth Group from collecting on their emergency loans.
Last week, the American Medical Association (AMA) fired off a letter to the company’s Optum division saying the for-profit company should make it easier for doctors to repay loans when many are still economically stressed.
“Physician practices are still suffering severe financial distress as a result of the cyberattack nearly 14 months after the breach was first discovered,” wrote Dr. James Matala, the AMA’s CEO and executive vice president.