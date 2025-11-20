How a foreign firm’s high-dollar investment became a Minnesota startup’s nightmare

Since 2020, Nelson’s company has raised more than $50 million without issue. Nelson wants to raise an additional $25 million to $30 million in a round of financing in the coming months to complete a clinical trial testing FastWave’s technology on peripheral artery disease. He also aims to start a clinical trial evaluating IVL for coronary artery disease, which can eventually lead to a heart attack because vessels that supply blood to keep the heart muscle pumping become blocked.