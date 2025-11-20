How a foreign firm’s high-dollar investment became a Minnesota startup’s nightmare

A multimillion-dollar investment should supercharge an early-stage startup. But for one Minnesota medtech company, such a cash infusion has felt like poison.
In 2021, Brooklyn Park-based FastWave Medical received a $12 million investment from Grand Pharmaceutical Group as it set about creating a surgical technology to make treatment of serious arterial diseases easier.
Since then, FastWave cofounder and CEO Scott Nelson said Grand has pulled back, refusing to provide additional funding or cooperate with a regulatory proceeding that would allow the startup to raise additional money from other investors.
Instead, the large China-based firm has started investing in a Chinese company that appears to be building similar technology as FastWave.
Why would it do this? “To this date, I really don’t know,” Nelson said.
But Grand’s unwillingness to sign some crucial documents is making it difficult for Nelson to continue raising money from other investors. He also fears his company’s technology could end up in the hands of a foreign competitor, at a time when American medtech companies have grown concerned overseas firms could copy their intellectual property.
Grand Pharma has not responded to multiple emails from the Minnesota Star Tribune seeking clarity on its intentions.
Now, FastWave must solve a regulatory puzzle on its own to allow future investors — who Nelson said are eager to back the company — to buy in.