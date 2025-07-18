Business

Minnesota engineers pivot from gaming to medtech treating hand tremors with AI wristband

Bloomington’s Fasikl, which has raised more than $30 million, is looking to commercialize its AI-powered wristband treating essential tremor. The device just received FDA clearance.

By Victor Stefanescu

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 18, 2025 at 5:20PM
The Felix wristband, designed to use artificial intelligence to control users' hand tremors, seen at Fasikl in Bloomington on Monday. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In a Bloomington office recently, an employee with a high-tech wristband flicked his fingers to control fictional character Terry Bogard sparring on screen with an opponent in a King of Fighters match. Using only this sensor-studded wristband, he beat an opponent wielding a remote.

This isn’t a futuristic video game company — it’s a startup called Fasikl, which is making an AI-fueled, wrist-worn medical device to stop hand tremors.

Fasikl’s wristband, which looks a bit like a watch, uses AI to automatically adjust electric stimulation to ease a user’s essential tremor, a movement disorder affecting millions that may otherwise be treated with medication or surgery. Some of the same engineering concepts resulting in the gaming gadget led to the tremor system.

“This company has a key to the future of health care,” co-founder and CEO Zhi Yang said, explaining that it can lead to other AI-enabled therapies in the future that may be cheaper than other options on the market.

Fasikl’s Felix NeuroAI Wristband received FDA clearance earlier this month following a 126-participant study, which was more rigorous than those typical for its category of medical device. Yang said the company has raised more than $30 million and now looks to grow ahead of commercialization.

Yang didn’t set out to create a medical device. He transformed his love of AI and videogames into a mission to create a brain-machine interface to level-up gamers’ abilities while a graduate student. Ahead of the pandemic, he wondered: “How can we translate that research” that started with the gaming tech “into some product that other people may need?”

Ming Jiang uses a wristband that makes his hand a video game controller at Fasikl. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Movement and neurodegenerative disorders seemed like obvious targets. Essential tremor, which causes limbs to shake, is one of the most common.

Patrick McCartney, the executive director of the International Essential Tremor Foundation, said an estimated 7 million to 10 million people in the United States have the malady, which can make it difficult to hold a coffee cup or brush teeth.

Yang considered creating a surgically implanted device or one that works in tandem with medication. After sensing anxiety from a patient’s family prior to surgery, he pivoted to try to create a device that was as noninvasive as possible, landing on the no-incision-necessary design of the Felix.

To use the device, a patient straps on a daily disposable sensor to their wrist after taking a quick digital measurement. Then, they cover the device with the battery pack.

The stimulation needed to treat tremors varies from moment to moment. The device streams data sensed in the patient’s tremor to the digital cloud via a cell phone app, Yang said. That allows AI to analyze the tremor and adjust stimulation parameters in real time.

The device delivers mild electric stimulation through several peripheral nerves stretching from the hand to the central nervous system. This stimulation changes the activities in a patient’s sensory and neural pathways to provide tremor relief.

“It’s really a communication channel between your nervous system and the artificial intelligence,” Yang said, “and they’re together trying to reduce the tremor.”

A demonstration of a fitting of the Felix wristband for treating tremors uses a phone to measure the points that the wristband needs to properly align with nerves. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Depending on the level of the stimulation, some patients may feel a little tingling or numbness, said Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, a University of Kansas Medical Center professor who was an investigator on the study. Compared to another device on a market, which stimulates for about 40 minutes and provides a few hours of relief, patients wear the Felix much longer, Pahwa said.

In a study including 12 hospitals, Felix demonstrated superior results compared with a placebo device in a 90-day period, the company said. It reported nearly two-thirds of participants achieving at least a 20% reduction in their modified activities of daily living score, which reflects a person’s dependence on others for everyday tasks. The only side effect patients have experienced to date, Yang said, is mild skin irritation.

Companies seeking a regulatory nod through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s 510(k) application process, designed for technologies substantially equivalent to others on the market, often don’t undergo a clinical trial. Yang said his intention with taking the extra step was to use the “highest possible standard” of evidence to prove its effectiveness.

“The good news is: It’s really working and in this case it has set up a new entry point for future AI therapeutics,” Yang said.

The clinical trial process, Pahwa said, shows the Felix is clinically useful and helps ”the payers understand that this is not just a device you can buy over the counter.”

McCartney said patients don’t have many treatment options for essential tremor, which includes medications that might only work about half the time and surgical options. He called the AI component of the device “really exciting.”

“It just looks like you’re wearing something like everybody else is wearing,” McCartney said. “You’re not wearing some big bulky device that’s making you stand out.”

Patients can reserve a Felix on the company’s website, Yang said. The company believes the device has a path to insurance and Medicare coverage, and the system is typically cheaper than surgical options, the founder said. Yang hopes to make future versions of the device less bulky.

As Fasikl, whose name is a nod to groupings of nerve fibers called fascicles, looks to commercialize the device, Yang said, “we’ll have to expand.”

Pahwa wondered if future technologies building off of Fasikl’s work could help Parkinson’s patients improve their movement.

“There might be other ways we can use AI to help patients,” he said.

Fasikl CEO Zhi Yang, wearing a Felix wristband, sits for a portrait at Fasikl in Bloomington on Monday. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Victor Stefanescu

Reporter

Victor Stefanescu covers medical technology startups and large companies such as Medtronic for the business section. He reports on new inventions, patients’ experiences with medical devices and the businesses behind med-tech in Minnesota.

