Minnesota engineers pivot from gaming to medtech treating hand tremors with AI wristband

In a Bloomington office recently, an employee with a high-tech wristband flicked his fingers to control fictional character Terry Bogard sparring on screen with an opponent in a King of Fighters match. Using only this sensor-studded wristband, he beat an opponent wielding a remote.
This isn’t a futuristic video game company — it’s a startup called Fasikl, which is making an AI-fueled, wrist-worn medical device to stop hand tremors.
Fasikl’s wristband, which looks a bit like a watch, uses AI to automatically adjust electric stimulation to ease a user’s essential tremor, a movement disorder affecting millions that may otherwise be treated with medication or surgery. Some of the same engineering concepts resulting in the gaming gadget led to the tremor system.
“This company has a key to the future of health care,” co-founder and CEO Zhi Yang said, explaining that it can lead to other AI-enabled therapies in the future that may be cheaper than other options on the market.
Fasikl’s Felix NeuroAI Wristband received FDA clearance earlier this month following a 126-participant study, which was more rigorous than those typical for its category of medical device. Yang said the company has raised more than $30 million and now looks to grow ahead of commercialization.
Yang didn’t set out to create a medical device. He transformed his love of AI and videogames into a mission to create a brain-machine interface to level-up gamers’ abilities while a graduate student. Ahead of the pandemic, he wondered: “How can we translate that research” that started with the gaming tech “into some product that other people may need?”
Movement and neurodegenerative disorders seemed like obvious targets. Essential tremor, which causes limbs to shake, is one of the most common.
Patrick McCartney, the executive director of the International Essential Tremor Foundation, said an estimated 7 million to 10 million people in the United States have the malady, which can make it difficult to hold a coffee cup or brush teeth.