How a Minnesota medtech startup with big backers treats prostate cancer with water

Michael Hoey admits he’s terrible at names. He used to call his kids “One, Two and Three.”
When naming his startup seeking to treat a common cancer with only a few drops of water, Hoey had his colleagues decide. They avoided techy terms like his last company, NxThera, and chose Francis Medical in honor of the founder’s late father.
Hoey said his dad “suffered with all the worst side effects you could imagine” from prostate cancer treatment and died from the disease. “That never left me,” he said.
Francis Medical’s focused steam therapy technology is “about being able to be as effective — if not more effective — than any other therapy, but to be gentle on the patients,” said Hoey, who has become the firm’s chief technology officer.
In a Maple Grove industrial strip mall unequipped with the beanbag chairs common to Silicon Valley startups, Francis Medical is creating a device to treat prostate cancer, working with a remote similar to a gaming controller. The device has received support from some of the world’s largest medtech companies.
The Minnesota medtech company, which was carved out of a Boston Scientific acquisition in 2018, has raised about $160 million in private funds — and wants to raise roughly another $100 million — as it plans for an initial public offering in 2028.
Before then, Francis Medical will need to make the case to regulators that its device, called Vanquish, deserves approval. The company must do so amid a changing landscape of treatment for prostate cancer, a disease that some academics say is over-diagnosed and overtreated.
Regulators in 2023 awarded Francis Medical a "Breakthrough Device Designation," which expedites the review of new technologies for treatment of life-threatening or debilitating diseases