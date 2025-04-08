As FDA slashes workforce, number of new medical devices reaching the public has fallen

Federal data show the regulatory agency — which has fired hundreds and rehired an unknown number of device reviewers and administrative staff at the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) — only approved nine new or substantially changed high-risk medical devices in the three month period, down from 13 in 2024 and 14 the year before. The lower number of reported decisions is happening even though the agency had received more applications for high-risk device approvals as of Dec. 31 than the same time the two years prior.