As FDA slashes workforce, number of new medical devices reaching the public has fallen

U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals of life-changing, high-risk medical devices reportedly slowed to a 10-year low for the January to March period, as sources say recent layoffs have had a devastating effect on the agency.
Federal data show the regulatory agency — which has fired hundreds and rehired an unknown number of device reviewers and administrative staff at the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) — only approved nine new or substantially changed high-risk medical devices in the three month period, down from 13 in 2024 and 14 the year before. The lower number of reported decisions is happening even though the agency had received more applications for high-risk device approvals as of Dec. 31 than the same time the two years prior.
The apparently slower performance comes as industry observers worry that CDRH staffing changes will slow down product reviews, which already can last years. Financial analysts say companies are uncertain how the cuts will affect regulatory timelines, which help determine future financial projections. Minnesota is home to hundreds of medical device companies that can’t sell new technologies or produce revenue without FDA review.
A federal official did not answer questions about the cause of the decline, but said the “FDA is committed to ensuring medical devices are safe and effective for Americans before they reach the market.”
Device reviewers who spoke to the Minnesota Star Tribune said the agency has been less efficient since job cuts in February and again last week.
“It was really, really devastating,” said a staff fellow and lead reviewer in the CDRH about being put on administrative leave, who declined to be named out of fear of employment retaliation. “I really enjoyed my work. I loved the mission of trying to keep these medical devices safe for everybody who’s gonna use them.”
Classifications for reported “de novo” medical devices, which tend to be lower-risk and novel, declined to a five-year low for the first quarter, according to a separate database. Pending applications for these devices without direct predecessors in regulatory files, though, also declined to a five-year low, according to quarterly performance reports.
The hundreds of medical device companies in Minnesota rely on timely FDA review processes to begin producing revenue for new technologies.