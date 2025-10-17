Business

Bezos-backed HistoSonics raises another $250M from Peter Thiel, investors

The additional capital pulls up the Plymouth-based company creating tumor-fighting technology to more than $550 million in fundraising.

By Victor Stefanescu

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2025 at 1:00PM
CEO Mike Blue said the new funds will allow HistoSonics to explore using its technology in organs including the brain. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

HistoSonics, the Minnesota medtech startup behind a novel treatment destroying harmful liver tumors with bubbles, has raised an additional $250 million and gained another high-profile backer.

Tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel and other investors have infused the Plymouth-based company with this additional capital, which brings HistoSonics’ total fundraising to more than $550 million, CEO Mike Blue said.

The company will use the funds to accelerate growth in more regions of the world and explore applications of its tumor-fighting technology in organs such as the brain, Blue said.

HistoSonics, Blue said in an interview, is experiencing “incredibly exciting growth.” In August, HistoSonics disclosed that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and a group of high-profile investors paid $2.25 billion for a majority stake in the firm.

The company’s Edison systems uses focused ultrasound to create micro bubbles that rapidly expand and collapse, liquifying tumors. The company won U.S. Food and Drug Administration “de novo” classification — which allows for the commercialization of devices tending to be lower-risk and novel — in 2023 to use the technology for the noninvasive destruction of liver tumors.

The company has focused on using the ultrasound technology on liver, kidney, pancreas and prostate tissue. With the new funds, Blue said HistoSonics will explore breast, thyroid, brain, bladder and uterine fibroid applications.

HistoSonics is enrolling patients in a pancreatic tumor clinical trial in Barcelona.

The company plans to submit results to the FDA in the first half of 2026 from a pivotal trial testing the technology on the kidney, Blue said. It will also enroll patients in a study testing the technology on the common prostate condition benign prostatic hyperplasia in the same period, he added.

The $250 million funding infusion will help sustain HistoSonics until it reaches profitability, Blue said. The company is approaching 300 employees, he added.

“We have been expanding our office space as much as we possibly can in Plymouth and then renovating and adding new labs,” Blue said, “and are growing faster than we had anticipated, which is incredibly exciting.”

about the writer

about the writer

Victor Stefanescu

Reporter

Victor Stefanescu covers medical technology startups and large companies such as Medtronic for the business section. He reports on new inventions, patients’ experiences with medical devices and the businesses behind med-tech in Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Business

See More

Business

Bezos-backed HistoSonics raises another $250M from Peter Thiel, investors

card image
Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The additional capital pulls up the Plymouth-based company creating tumor-fighting technology to more than $550 million in fundraising.

Agriculture

The last bite: Plant-based pioneers from Miyoko’s, Impossible see a vegan future

card image

Business

U.S. Bank and peers see strong economy as resilient consumers continue spending

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2009, file photo, signs on a US Bank branch in Omaha, Neb., are shown in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Bancorp reports quarterly earnings on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ503