Problems with this content? Try this alternative version.

about the writers

about the writers

Jeff Hargarten

Data Journalist

Jeff Hargarten is a Star Tribune journalist at the intersection of data analysis, reporting, coding and design.

See More

Jake Steinberg

Graphics producer

Jake Steinberg is a graphics producer at the Star Tribune focusing on cartography and visual storytelling. 

See More

C.J. Sinner

Director of Graphics & Data Visuals

C.J. Sinner is the Director of Graphics and Data Visuals at the Star Tribune, managing a small team that works at the intersection of data and design to help enhance storytelling on all platforms through charts, maps and diagrams. 

See More