Lawsuit challenges ICE detention of Minnesota activist Omar Jamal

Federal agents detained Jamal in downtown Minneapolis last month alleging that he is a criminal illegal alien.

By Kyeland Jackson and

Sofia Barnett

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 23, 2025 at 4:41PM
Omar Jamal, 52, came to the United States more than 20 years ago as a refugee fleeing famine and war in Somalia and has been a highly visible figure in Minnesota's Somali community. (Jim Gehrz/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A new lawsuit seeks to free a Minnesota activist who has been detained in Albert Lea for weeks.

The lawsuit aims to free Omar Jamal, a longtime leader in Minnesota’s Somali community who also worked as a community service officer for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit includes a motion for a temporary restraining order to stop U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from transferring or removing Jamal from the U.S. as his case continues. Attorney Abdiqani Jabane said Omar is “doing well,” but agents are attempting to send him to Canada. Canada said no, according to Jabane, but he worries that authorities could send Jamal to Uganda, South Sudan or “any other place that would put him at risk.”

“He’s not a flight risk. He’s not a danger. ICE has no lawful basis to keeping him detained, so his continued incarceration is not only unlawful, but it is inhumane,” Jabane said. “Omar Jamal is not just a community advocate; he’s a father to American children and a public servant with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. His abrupt detention serves no purpose other than to needlessly inflict pain, separate a family, and remove a trusted leader who has spent decades building bridges in our community.”

ICE agents detained Jamal in downtown Minneapolis on Aug. 29, placing him in Freeborn County jail in Albert Lea, where many federal detainees are held. Court records show Jamal was convicted in Tennessee for immigration fraud in 2005, and he was sentenced to a year of probation and referred to federal officials for possible deportation.

Jamal fled war and famine in Somalia to arrive in the U.S. more than 20 years ago, but authorities say that he’s been convicted of further crimes.

“Omar Abdi Jamal’s rap sheet includes assault, a court-ordered restraining order from his wife and children, three counts of fraud, and two counts of making a fraudulent statement. This illegal alien from Somalia was first issued a final order of removal in 2011,” ICE Regional Director Erin Bultje said days after Jamal’s arrest.

“Under President Trump and [Homeland Security] Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States. America is no longer a safe haven for the world’s criminals.”

Some Minnesotans expressed dismay over Jamal’s detention, defending his community service. They include Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, who spoke in favor of Jamal’s release via a Sept. 11 affidavit.

“In my experience, Mr. Jamal has demonstrated professionalism and a commitment to community well-being. I have never known him to pose a threat to public safety. On the contrary, he has often acted as a stabilizing presence and a mediator in complex situations,” Fletcher’s affidavit said. “While I understand that ICE has discretion over immigration custody matters, I submit this statement in support of a request for Mr. Jamal’s release under supervision. Based on my experience working with him, I believe he would comply with release conditions.”

Bosteya Jama, executive director for the Confederation of Somali Community in Minnesota, said Omar’s detention affects all Minnesotans of Somali descent.

“[For] a person who’d been here over 20 years, had a good background of ethic work with both the community and the county, it’s sad, to be honest,” Jama said days after the arrest. “People had hope, even people who really don’t have citizenship, they had a hope that Minnesota was a safe place [and] safe space. But now it’s a wake-up call for the Somali community that people have to be careful and get lawyers, get close to people that they can work with.”

Jaylani Hussein, executive director for the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), called the detention “extremely disappointing.”

“[Jamal] has been a polarizing figure in the community, but it’s extremely concerning to see that ICE picked him up,” Hussein said. “The community is on edge. For someone like [Jamal] who’s well known to be picked up, it adds more stress and fear when it comes to ICE deportations.”

about the writers

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

Sofia Barnett

Intern

Sofia Barnett is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

