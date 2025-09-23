Lawsuit challenges ICE detention of Minnesota activist Omar Jamal

A new lawsuit seeks to free a Minnesota activist who has been detained in Albert Lea for weeks.
The lawsuit aims to free Omar Jamal, a longtime leader in Minnesota’s Somali community who also worked as a community service officer for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
The lawsuit includes a motion for a temporary restraining order to stop U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from transferring or removing Jamal from the U.S. as his case continues. Attorney Abdiqani Jabane said Omar is “doing well,” but agents are attempting to send him to Canada. Canada said no, according to Jabane, but he worries that authorities could send Jamal to Uganda, South Sudan or “any other place that would put him at risk.”
“He’s not a flight risk. He’s not a danger. ICE has no lawful basis to keeping him detained, so his continued incarceration is not only unlawful, but it is inhumane,” Jabane said. “Omar Jamal is not just a community advocate; he’s a father to American children and a public servant with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. His abrupt detention serves no purpose other than to needlessly inflict pain, separate a family, and remove a trusted leader who has spent decades building bridges in our community.”
ICE agents detained Jamal in downtown Minneapolis on Aug. 29, placing him in Freeborn County jail in Albert Lea, where many federal detainees are held. Court records show Jamal was convicted in Tennessee for immigration fraud in 2005, and he was sentenced to a year of probation and referred to federal officials for possible deportation.
Jamal fled war and famine in Somalia to arrive in the U.S. more than 20 years ago, but authorities say that he’s been convicted of further crimes.
“Omar Abdi Jamal’s rap sheet includes assault, a court-ordered restraining order from his wife and children, three counts of fraud, and two counts of making a fraudulent statement. This illegal alien from Somalia was first issued a final order of removal in 2011,” ICE Regional Director Erin Bultje said days after Jamal’s arrest.
“Under President Trump and [Homeland Security] Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States. America is no longer a safe haven for the world’s criminals.”