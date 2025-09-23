Lawsuit challenges ICE detention of Minnesota activist Omar Jamal

“[For] a person who’d been here over 20 years, had a good background of ethic work with both the community and the county, it’s sad, to be honest,” Jama said days after the arrest. “People had hope, even people who really don’t have citizenship, they had a hope that Minnesota was a safe place [and] safe space. But now it’s a wake-up call for the Somali community that people have to be careful and get lawyers, get close to people that they can work with.”