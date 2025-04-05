Di Pasquo, a Livonia, Mich., native, went 7-0-0 with a 1.70 goals-against average and .933 save percentage for the Spartans this season while serving as the backup to Mike Richter Award finalist Trey Augustine. With Augustine away with Team USA at the World Junior Championship, Di Pasquo backstopped Michigan State to the Great Lakes Invitational title, earning MVP honors with a 16-save shutout in a 2-0 win over Northern Michigan and 29 saves in a 3-1 win over Western Michigan in the championship game. As a freshman in 2023-24, Di Pasquo was 2-1-1 with a 2.41 GAA and .910 save percentage.