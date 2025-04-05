The Gophers men’s hockey team on Friday picked up its second addition out of the transfer portal this week when former Michigan State goalie Luca Di Pasquo announced on Instagram that he has committed to Minnesota.
Di Pasquo joins former Nebraska Omaha forward Tanner Ludtke in joining the Gophers out of the portal. Minnesota lost six players with eligibility remaining, including four first-round NHL draft picks, in the first four days following its 5-4 overtime loss to Massachusetts in the NCAA Fargo Regional semifinals.
Di Pasquo, a Livonia, Mich., native, went 7-0-0 with a 1.70 goals-against average and .933 save percentage for the Spartans this season while serving as the backup to Mike Richter Award finalist Trey Augustine. With Augustine away with Team USA at the World Junior Championship, Di Pasquo backstopped Michigan State to the Great Lakes Invitational title, earning MVP honors with a 16-save shutout in a 2-0 win over Northern Michigan and 29 saves in a 3-1 win over Western Michigan in the championship game. As a freshman in 2023-24, Di Pasquo was 2-1-1 with a 2.41 GAA and .910 save percentage.
The 6-foot, 204-pounder led Penticton to the BCHL championship in 2022-23, going 36-3-1 with a 1.70 GAA and .922 save percentage in the regular season. He was even better in the playoffs, going 16-0 with a 1.99 GAA and .924 save percentage. Di Pasquo, 21, played for the Maryland Black Bears of the NAHL in 2021-22, posting a 16-11-5 record with a 2.31 GAA and .924 save percentage.
Di Pasquo, who will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers, joins a goalie group that saw NCAA tournament starter Liam Souliere exhaust his eligibility. Junior-to-be Nathan Airey started 17 games this season, going 12-3-2. Senior-to-be Zach Wiese did not see action this season.
Also Friday, Gophers fifth-year senior forward Mason Nevers, who exhausted his eligibility, signed with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL.