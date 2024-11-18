Minnesota’s oldest candy shop makes hard-to-find sweets beloved for generations

Though Dad was then in his 80s, he agreed to teach his daughters how to cook the family recipes. “He had them all written down in a little blue book, and he had them kind of coded so if someone found them, they couldn’t decipher them,” Pamela explained, recalling how the three of them had hovered over Dad’s kitchen stove. “My brother thought it actually extended his life, because he had something to really look forward to. Then at one point my dad said, ‘You know, there’s nothing more I can show you.’ "