Jordan Ode was hoping to inspire future girls basketball players in Maple Grove. She accomplished that.
The Crimson senior was named Miss Basketball on Friday night at the Minnesota All-Star Banquet at the Grand Event Center in Northfield. The award is presented to the best senior high school girls basketball player in the state.
It comes three weeks after the Michigan State recruit led the Crimson (28-3) to a runner-up finish in the Class 4A state tournament, the best finish in program history.
“Every day I go out hoping to inspire someone to do something similar to what I’m doing,” Ode said during the season.
She was also the school’s winner of the Athena Award, which is presented to senior girls for excellence and leadership in sports and academics.
“I hope I’ve left a legacy for the younger girls to follow when they get to the level that I’m at,” Ode said. “The biggest thing I can do is inspire the next generation of girls basketball players at Maple Grove.”
A four-year starter, Ode is the program’s all-time leading scorer with over 2,300 career points after averaging 25.2 points per game in her final season. She’s a 6-foot combo guard who can play any position and is the state’s top-rated basketball recruit in the Class of 2025.
“Jordan is one of the most versatile players I have ever worked with,” Maple Grove coach Mark Cook said. “She has worked so hard on her skill set to make sure she can beat you in different ways.”