Indigenous activists clash with Minnesota GOP legislators over rights for wild rice

An environmental committee hearing at the Minnesota State Capitol veered into religion and protecting the unborn Thursday as lawmakers discussed a bill that would grant inherent rights to the state grain.
Wild rice, called manoomin in Ojibwe and psíŋ in Dakota, already has legal protections for proper harvesting, food labeling and water quality. But new this session is an effort by Indigenous and climate activists to pass landmark legislation, the Wild Rice Act, that would give wild rice the right to grow and thrive in Minnesota’s abundant waters.
Some Republican lawmakers think the bill is a step too far.
“To attribute a human right to a plant, I don’t know that that’s a good precedent for us to set as a Legislature,” said Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, who quibbled over the word “inherent.”
“I don’t know that we want to personify plants,” he said.
Indigenous culture and tradition view wild rice as a living being and relative. The testimony from Native and non-Native supporters, including a minister and environmental experts, echoed this.
“Wild rice is not just a plant to the Anishinaabe people,” said White Earth Nation Tribal Rep. Eugene Sommers in testimony directed at Drazkowski.
“It’s our life way. It was the reason that we came to these lands to find the food that grows on the water.”