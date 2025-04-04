Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new sex trafficking charges a month before trial

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors on Friday added two charges to Sean ‘’Diddy’’ Combs ’ indictment and said they expect four accusers to testify against him, expanding on allegations that the jailed hip-hop mogul engaged in sex trafficking with multiple women and as recently as last year.
A superseding indictment accuses Combs of using force, fraud or coercion to compel a woman to engage in commercial sex acts from at least 2021 to 2024.
The indictment, returned by a federal grand jury in Manhattan, also alleges that Combs was involved in transporting the woman — identified only as ‘’Victim-2′’ — and other people, including commercial sex workers, to engage in prostitution during the same period.
The new charges are in addition to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges filed against Combs when he was arrested in September. They increase the total number of charges against him from three to five.
In a court filing, federal prosecutors said the racketeering conspiracy charge involves allegations that Combs sex-trafficked three victims and forced a fourth, one of his employees, into sexual activity with him.
Combs, 55, denies committing any crimes. He is scheduled to stand trial May 5 and remains locked up without bail at a federal jail in Brooklyn.
‘‘These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships,‘’ Combs’ legal team said in a statement. “This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion.‘’
Friday’s superseding indictment is the third filed against Combs.