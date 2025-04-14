Trump’s trade war threatens U.S. economy. Minneapolis Fed pres. sees ‘no easy choices.’

“There simply are no economic tools that the Fed has that can undo the economic impact of a tariff or trade war because it pushes up inflation, and it pushes down economic activity,” said Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. “In ‘08 and in COVID, you had an economic downturn and lower inflation, so at least our tools could work in the same direction. Now, because this type of stress causes divergent impacts in the economy, it really puts us in a difficult position.”