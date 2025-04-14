Trump’s trade war threatens U.S. economy. Minneapolis Fed pres. sees ‘no easy choices.’

The Federal Reserve is in a bind.
President Donald Trump has been pressuring the central bank to lower interest rates, even as tariffs he’s imposing on U.S. trading partners threaten to raise inflation.
Consumers and businesses are anxious about what the escalating trade war might do to the economy and are pulling back on spending — a reaction that itself could cause a downturn.
Unlike during the 2008 and 2020 recessions, there’s nothing the Fed can do.
“There simply are no economic tools that the Fed has that can undo the economic impact of a tariff or trade war because it pushes up inflation, and it pushes down economic activity,” said Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. “In ‘08 and in COVID, you had an economic downturn and lower inflation, so at least our tools could work in the same direction. Now, because this type of stress causes divergent impacts in the economy, it really puts us in a difficult position.”
Interest rates are one of the few levers the Fed can pull to either kick-start the economy or slow it down, with the goal of keeping prices stable and unemployment low. When inflation is high, the central bank raises rates to slow spending and tame prices.
That strategy won’t work this time, Kashkari said in an interview Monday.
After raising rates to a 22-year high in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fed started making cuts late last year. But inflation is still above the Fed’s 2% target, and economists agree tariffs will likely push it back up as companies raise prices to help cover the cost of the new taxes.