Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari says focus should be on keeping inflation down as tariffs unfold

As tariffs on U.S. trading partners pile on, the Federal Reserve needs to focus on keeping inflation in check, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday.
Kashkari zeroed in on the prices side of the Fed’s “dual mandate” — price stability and low unemployment — in an essay laying out how the central bank might react to the escalating trade war.
His comments came hours after President Donald Trump imposed a new round of tariffs, raising import taxes on Chinese goods to 104% and drawing return fire from Beijing.
“Given the high inflation we’ve experienced in recent years and the risk of unanchoring long-run inflation expectations, I believe our first priority must be keeping long-run inflation expectations anchored,” Kashkari wrote. “Anchored long-run inflation expectations have been foundational to the economic growth and competitiveness the U.S. has enjoyed in recent decades.”
The Fed raised interest rates starting in 2022 to bring inflation down from a 40-year high, and started making cuts last year as its 2% goal came into view.
The personal consumption expenditures price index, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.5% year-over-year in February, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data.
The escalating trade war threatens to undo the Fed’s work.
After the White House announced sweeping tariffs last week on countries across the world and most goods, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday the move will likely raise inflation.