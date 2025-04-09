Economy

Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari says focus should be on keeping inflation down as tariffs unfold

The Minneapolis Federal Reserve president said the escalating trade war has raised the bar for rate cuts.

By Emma Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 1:50PM
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari and Justice Alan Page are calling on Minnesotans to pass a constitutional amendment aimed at closing the stubborn student achievement gap. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said in an essay on Wednesday that the Fed needs to focus on inflation as tariffs unfold. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As tariffs on U.S. trading partners pile on, the Federal Reserve needs to focus on keeping inflation in check, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday.

Kashkari zeroed in on the prices side of the Fed’s “dual mandate” — price stability and low unemployment — in an essay laying out how the central bank might react to the escalating trade war.

His comments came hours after President Donald Trump imposed a new round of tariffs, raising import taxes on Chinese goods to 104% and drawing return fire from Beijing.

“Given the high inflation we’ve experienced in recent years and the risk of unanchoring long-run inflation expectations, I believe our first priority must be keeping long-run inflation expectations anchored,” Kashkari wrote. “Anchored long-run inflation expectations have been foundational to the economic growth and competitiveness the U.S. has enjoyed in recent decades.”

The Fed raised interest rates starting in 2022 to bring inflation down from a 40-year high, and started making cuts last year as its 2% goal came into view.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.5% year-over-year in February, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data.

The escalating trade war threatens to undo the Fed’s work.

After the White House announced sweeping tariffs last week on countries across the world and most goods, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday the move will likely raise inflation.

President Donald Trump shows a chart of tariffs on imported goods during an event last week in the Rose Garden at the White House. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

Kashkari echoed that view. As the federal government collects revenue from the new import taxes, he wrote, the prices businesses and consumers pay will increase, pushing inflation up and purchasing power down.

Unemployment also could rise as businesses grapple with lower revenue. The tariff announcements Wednesday hit Wall Street when it was already down, pushing the benchmark S&P 500 toward bear market territory.

Tariffs have raised the bar for the Fed to raise or lower interest rates, Kashkari wrote, “even in the face of a weakening economy and potentially increased unemployment.”

Related Coverage

Retail

Groceries likely will cost more next week, clothing more by summer

Economy

Trump’s tariffs will likely raise inflation, Federal Reserve chair says

Still, it will take time for the dust to settle. And in the meantime, rising anxiety among consumers and businesses “could potentially have an even larger effect on the economy than the tariffs themselves,” Kashkari wrote.

FILE - Minneapolis Federal Reserve president Neel Kashkari speaks the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in New York. The solid U.S. jobs report for October underscores why the Federal Reserve needs to keep raising interest rates higher than it had previously forecast to control inflation, Kashkari said Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Minneapolis Federal Reserve president Neel Kashkari, shown in 2019, said in an essay Wednesday: "I believe our first priority must be keeping long-run inflation expectations anchored." (Evan Agostini/Invision via AP)

“As recent weeks have reminded us,” he wrote, “nothing is certain and no monetary policy response, up or down, should be completely off the table.”

about the writer

about the writer

Emma Nelson

Editor

Emma Nelson is a reporter and editor at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Economy

See More

Business

Arts and culture organizations add billions to Minnesota’s economy. Federal funding they rely on is at risk.

card image

The National Endowment for the Humanities and Institute of Museum and Library Services provide millions of dollars to local organizations.

Economy

Trump’s tariffs will fuel higher prices for Minnesotans later this year

Gas was $2.39 at the BP gas station ay 46th Street at Lyndale in South Minneapolis. ] GLEN STUBBE * gstubbe@startribune.com Friday September 4, 2015 Pre-Labor Day gas prices in the U.S. are the lowest in 11 years, and under $2 per gallon in many states, though Minnesota's average is nearly 40 cents higher. Just one station, in Brainerd, was selling at $1.99. Checking on whether that is a promotion. Costco and Sams Clubs, usually the low price leaders, were 15 cents more. With some motorists' tho

Economy

Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari says focus should be on keeping inflation down as tariffs unfold

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari and Justice Alan Page are calling on Minnesotans to pass a constitutional amendment aimed at closing the stubborn student achievement gap. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com Tuesday, January 7, 2020