Luxury homebuyers cushioning Twin Cities housing market

Upper-bracket homebuyers helped buoy sales across the Twin Cities metro last month as deals for less-expensive houses sagged.
New data showed during September, buyers signed 8% more purchase agreements than they did last year across the 16-county metro, according to Minnesota Realtors.
Sellers stepped up, as well. There was a 5% increase in new listings, while closings, a reflection of deals signed two to three months ago, were up more than 7%. That gain helped boost the median price of all sales slightly to $390,000.
These gains come at a time when home sales and prices in many metros across the country are declining, as buyers and sellers grapple with growing economic uncertainty and the realization that mortgage rates aren’t likely to significantly decline anytime soon.
“Rates still do impact every buyer,” said Sally English, a Twin Cities sales agent who has tackled some of the most expensive listings in the metro. “Whether you’re paying cash or full-on getting a mortgage, I do think people are taking time to think it through.”
Here are some takeaways of what’s happening in the Twin Cities housing market.
Outpacing the nation
This summer, home values in the metro rose 2.62%, the ninth-biggest gain in the nation. Meanwhile, values in many of the biggest metros declined, according to the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index, which tracks repeat sales of the same house rather than all sales.
In the Twin Cities, which has never been a volatile market and always closely tracks national averages, there are still more buyers than sellers in many areas. That’s triggered some multiple offers and higher-than-asking sale prices. Those situations have been less common this fall than in the spring, agents said, and there are signs buyers are becoming more cautious.