Watch live: How artificial intelligence will reshape work, economic growth in the Midwest

October 7, 2025

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Influential economists Ronnie Chatterji and Neel Kashkari will join the Minnesota Star Tribune’s first ideas festival, the North Star Summit, for a chat on what artificial intelligence could hold for the economy of the Midwest.

Kashkari is president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. He has a voice in monetary policy through the Fed’s Open Market Committee, as well as his duties overseeing the Minneapolis Fed’s operations.

Chatterji is chief economist at Open AI, a California-based organization that works to develop artificial intelligence systems for business uses. Chatterji served in the Biden administration in business and economic advisory roles.

The live stream of the chat will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Star Tribune staff

