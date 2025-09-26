What’s happening in the Twin Cities housing market following Fed rate cut?

A month of steadily falling mortgage rates in August did little to rev up house listings — or prices — in the Twin Cities.
Instead, sellers retreated, and shoppers took a little more time to buy.
And contrary to what many buyers and sellers had been anticipating, mortgage rates increased this week after the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point shave to its key interest rate. On Thursday, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose slightly to 6.3%, according to a weekly Freddie Mac survey.
Relatively low rates are helping drive sales, but current homeowners are benefiting the most. Purchase applications nationwide increased 18%, but refinancings increased twice as much, Freddie Mac said.
In the Twin Cities, many buyers and sellers are more wary.
“People seem to be taking their time a little bit,” said Patti Jo Fitzpatrick, a Twin Cities sales agent and president of Minnesota Realtors. “I do think that the market has stalled a little.”
While sellers in some parts of the metro are still fielding multiple bids and selling their houses for more than the asking price in just days, agents said there’s been a notable shift in buyer confidence in recent weeks.
Several Twin Cities real estate agents said buyers are being more cautious, with many afraid of overpaying amid growing economic uncertainty.