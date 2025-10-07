Walz, Pritzker discuss National Guard moves into Democratic-led cities

Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that Minnesota is preparing for President Donald Trump to send the National Guard into the Twin Cities as the White House deploys troops into more Democratic-led cities.
“It would be logical for them to come here,” Walz said. “We fall into exactly what it looks like they’re trying to target: blue cities.”
Walz made the comments at the Minnesota Star Tribune’s first-ever North Star Summit, where he and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker appeared on a panel about how governors are stepping up in the current political moment.
Pritzker appeared at the Minneapolis event on the same day that troops from Texas arrived on the outskirts of Chicago. The Trump administration has said the troops are to aid in crackdowns on crime and to assist with immigration enforcement. Guard troops typically serve in conflicts overseas or in response to humanitarian crises domestically.
Pritzker said he believes the Trump administration has a more “nefarious” reason for the deployments: to suppress voters in blue-leaning big cities in the 2026 midterm elections.
“He’s going to guard the polling places,” Pritzker said. “You’re going to see soldiers outside your polling place. That’s going to intimidate a lot of people, and especially, it’s going to intimidate people who are not Republicans.”
Walz called on Republicans to criticize the Trump administration. Both he and Pritzker said they, as prominent critics, could be jailed by the administration.
