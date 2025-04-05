Readers Write: Multiculturalism, COVID-era fraud

I read Chalberg’s commentary with both hurrahs and frustration. I agree with what he wrote 100%. My frustration is that it needs saying. The left is obsessed with pitting Americans against each other, with victims and victimizers based on culture, race, class, sexuality, ethnicity and so on. They want to transform America into something unrecognizable, apparently with winners and losers based on their notions of who deserves what. They can’t seem to see how unworkable this is and how it corrodes and weakens us as a country, nor how it violates our most important laws and institutions. It’s why I, a former committed liberal, voted for Trump. Trump sees how toxic this trend is, and that’s why one of the first things he did this time in office is to begin to dismantle it. And the left responds as if he’s the one undermining our country. In the same section of the newspaper, on the same day as Chalberg’s piece, is the report “Critics say Trump trying to sanitize racism in U.S.” No, Trump knows that actually, more than one thing has ever happened in America and some balance in our attentions is a good thing.