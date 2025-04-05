Readers Write: Multiculturalism, COVID-era fraud

•••
John C. Chalberg’s March 29 column “A multiethnic society is a blessing; a multicultural one is doomed” has numerous serious problems, including extremely problematic ethnocentrism. I’ll only focus here on two historical errors. First, he ignores the existence of and the mass killing and displacement of Native residents of this country entirely when he says, “Besides, there was a largely empty country that needed to be populated.”
Second, he tries to perpetuate the myth that compared to recent immigrants, early settlers quickly learned English. Almost 20 years ago, UW-Madison linguistics professor Joseph Salmons and Miranda Wilkerson, a UW-Madison Ph.D. graduate, studied German immigrants’ language use in Wisconsin from 1839 to the 1930s. They found many settlements in which the inhabitants spoke German exclusively and even the next several generations, born in the U.S., still only spoke German as adults.
“These folks were committed Americans,” Salmons said in an article by Brian Mattmiller in a UW-Madison publication. “They participated in politics, in the economy, and were leaders in their churches and their schools. They just happened not to conduct much of their life in English.” As Mattmiller writes, “Salmons says their study suggests that conventional wisdom may actually have it backwards — while early immigrants didn’t necessarily need English to succeed and responded slowly, modern immigrants recognize it as a ticket to success and are learning English in extremely high percentages.”
Davida Alperin, St. Paul
It was hard to follow Chalberg’s meandering essay on (allegedly) opposing concepts for our nation. He simply declares that it’s fine to have people of different ethnic backgrounds living together — Thai food! Pita bread! Mariachi bands! — but they must all share a single “culture” or we’re doomed. And this mandatory culture rests on one language (English) and one amalgamated religion (Judeo-Christianity).