A multiethnic society is a blessing; a multicultural one is doomed

In the late 19th century, as well as for a good chunk of the past century, we were quite aware of our good fortune and quite determined to be sensible. Migrants from all parts of Europe were streaming across the Atlantic to pursue the American dream, their own dreams or some combination thereof. Not all Americans welcomed these new dreamers, but many did — and for reasons quite similar to today: new voters and/or new workers. Besides, there was a largely empty country that needed to be populated