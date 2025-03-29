A multiethnic society is a blessing; a multicultural one is doomed

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The term “multiculturalism” needs to be retired. And while we’re at it, the practice of bowing down before its altar should be put aside as well. If we don’t, we will become what we have never been — and what has never worked anywhere. And what might that be? You guessed it: a multicultural society, otherwise defined as a Balkanized society.
What the U.S. has long been and will continue to be is a multiethnic society. But if our multiethnic society eventually bleeds into a multicultural society, which apparently is the dream of progressives, we are doomed.
In a very real sense, the debate over the most accurate metaphor for America is a false one. Just what are we? Is America a melting pot? Or are we some sort of a tossed salad? Actually, and in an even more real sense, we are both at once. Or at least we have been and should continue to be. Culturally speaking, we have long been a melting pot. Ethnically speaking, we have always been a tossed salad.
At the root of any cultural unity is language. More specifically, that would be a single language. At the time of the American founding there was some debate about what that language might be. English was the odds-on favorite, but other possibilities were under consideration. German and Hebrew were among them. But there was no debate over how important it was that the people of this new country should speak the same language.
President Donald Trump has recently given his stamp of approval to the notion that English should be the official language of this country. Of course, he has taken flak for this. Recently, the Minnesota Star Tribune ran a piece ridiculing the proposal. It was clever, fun, interesting, informative and terribly wrongheaded.
The author unearthed the origins of multiple place names, some Native American, some French, some Spanish, some Latin, and some that were inventions borrowed from multiple sources. My favorite was not mentioned. That would be Itasca, which I had assumed was of Indian origin, maybe Dakota, maybe Ojibway. Not so, I learned as a young teacher; it was derived from Latin by the English-speaking Henry Schoolcraft, who “discovered” the source of the Mississippi, courtesy of more than a little help from Native peoples.