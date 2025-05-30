Man admits fatally shooting Twin Cities man and stuffing body in garbage bin

A Twin Cities man has been sentenced for fatally shooting a man and stuffing the body in a garbage bin inside the garage of a vacant Minneapolis home.
Miguel Araiza Ugalde, 32, of Minneapolis was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court to a 15½-year term in connection with the death early last year of Reid Christopher Johnson, 51, of Burnsville.
A 911 call led to police finding Johnson’s body on Jan. 7, 2024, in the abandoned home’s garage in the 700 block of 30th Avenue N., according to police.
Public court records offer no details about the circumstances leading up to Johnson’s death.
Johnson graduated in 1991 from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, according to his obituary.
“He leaves behind a legacy of humor, kindness, love, and a contagious laugh,” his obituary read.
In August 2024, Ugalde was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for being among five others who conspired to distribute methamphetamine in Minnesota during several months in 2022.
Both of Ugalde’s sentences are being served concurrently. As of Friday morning, he’s being housed in the state prison in St. Cloud.