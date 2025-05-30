Minneapolis restaurant won’t reopen after devastating flood left it ‘unrecognizable’

With a series of simple social media posts saying “grazie a tutti” — thank you all — the Broder family announced Friday that their Minneapolis restaurant Terzo is permanently closing.
The popular wine bar and restaurant, at 50th Street and Penn Avenue S., has been sidelined since a Feb. 13 water main break flooded the restaurant and other businesses, including the Sparrow Cafe and a bookstore.
“The devastating flood ... has left the space we knew to be Terzo unrecognizable,” the family said on social media. “We have decided the time, energy and resources needed to rebuild Terzo are beyond our capacity.”
Photos accompanying the post showed the restaurant’s interior reduced to the studs, a shell of its former, lively self.
Part of the Broder family’s group of restaurants, Terzo opened in 2013, a relatively small space with a deep Italian wine selection. A side window and patio came later, making it a neighborhood favorite.
The Broders have dominated the corner of 50th and Penn for decades. Tom and Molly Broder opened Broders’ Cucina Italiana in 1982, and Broders’ Pasta Bar came along in 1994. After Tom’s death, Molly operates the restaurants with sons Charlie, Thomas and Daniel.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.