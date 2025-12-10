Another 160-plus restaurants opened in the Twin Cities in 2025. Yes, really.

If you felt like a new restaurant was opening every time you blinked, you weren’t imagining things. The Taste team counted 163 openings in 2025, a pace that rarely let up, from January’s big splashes to December’s final debuts. Together, they paint a picture of a metro that’s hungry — with chefs pushing boundaries, neighborhoods getting fresh momentum and suburbs staking their own claims.
Read on for a summary of the restaurant revolving door of 2025, or you can see the entire roster of our reporting at Restaurant Roll Call.
January
Openings: 12
One of 2025’s best new restaurants kicked off a year of strong showings from the Twin Cities restaurant community, when Travail relaunched ie, the beloved Italian restaurant in south Minneapolis. Travail sparked a winter warmup at Graze Food Hall in the North Loop, bringing in friends to test new ideas: Alex Roberts with fried chicken at Caja and Gustavo Romero with tacos at Tixtli by Nixta.
At the Market at Malcom Yards, Eggflip and Sushiflip joined the lineup. Speaking of eggs, Egg on a Roll opened a flagship location in southeast Minneapolis. Back in the North Loop, Rabbit Hole hopped into the sports bar scene.
Pasta lovers had more than ie to swoon over: Hendrix & Siena debuted in Hopkins with a two-sheet lasagna that still gets a lot of buzz. St. Anthony Main went tropical with Cabana Club. Eden Prairie Center welcomed Gyu-Mai and Ichiddo Ramen. And Las Delicias de Frida brought Mexican ice cream to Lyn-Lake.
St. Paul’s popular Catzen Coffee also opened this month, while the old Keenan’s became the 620 Club. And Xelas by El Sazon planted roots in Stillwater.
February
Openings: 9