3rd suspect arrested in connection with death of a Super Bowl reporter in New Orleans

A third person has been charged in connection to the death of a television reporter who had traveled to New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl earlier this year.

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 4:37PM
Television reporter Adan Manzano was found dead in his hotel room Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 while visiting New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl. (Telemundo Kansas City/The Associated Press)

Christian Anderson, 33, of New Orleans, was arrested for his alleged role in a recurring scheme that police say involved targeting victims, drugging them and robbing them.

Among those alleged victims was Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old reporter and anchor for Telemundo based in Kansas City, Missouri. Manzano was found dead Feb. 5 in his hotel room in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner.

Manzano’s death came a year after his wife died in a car accident. The couple leaves behind a toddler daughter.

An autopsy revealed that Manzano died lying face down on a pillow, unable to breathe after ingesting a combination of alcohol and the depressant Xanax.

Security video from Manzano’s hotel showed the reporter and a woman, who police later identified as Danette Colbert, entering his room together on the morning of his death. About an hour later, Colbert could be seen walking out of the room alone. Authorities say the woman later used Manzano’s credit card at a New Orleans gas station and several stores in the area.

Colbert, whose arrest record include allegations of drugging men and theft, was charged with second-degree murder and with stealing Manzano’s credit cards and cellphone. In addition, Ricky White, 34, has been charged with murder.

Kenner police said that the vehicle Colbert used on the day of Manzano’s death had been rented by Anderson. After reviewing more evidence, including text messages, police say they believe that Anderson ‘’provided logistical support, engaged in post-crime communication, and assisted in attempts to financially benefit from the victim’s stolen assets.’’

Anderson has been charged with principal to simple robbery, purse snatching, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud and computer fraud.

He is currently being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. Jail records did not immediately list an attorney who could speak on Anderson’s behalf.

SARA CLINE

The Associated Press

