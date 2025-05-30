Alerts issued as smoke from wildfires makes for unhealthy air in northern Minnesota

Much of northeastern Minnesota remains under air quality alert Friday, while a second alert covering the northwestern part of the state will go into effect on Saturday.
In both cases, the alerts come as smoke from Canadian wildfires filters into the state, making the air unhealthy. The smoke contains fine particles that can cause harm to respiratory and cardiovascular systems, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said.
The alert covering Cook, St. Louis, Lake and Carlton counties in northeastern Minnesota will be in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.
“People with lung disease, asthma, heart disease, and children and older adults should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion,” the National Weather Service said.
In northwestern Minnesota, an alert for unhealthy air in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday “could be a significant smoke event, with potential health impacts for all populations,” the Weather Service said.
Affected counties include Clay, Becker, Marshall, Otter Tail, Polk, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, Pennington, Wadena and Beltrami.
Most of Wisconsin is also under air quality alerts, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
No alerts were in effect for the Twin Cities as of Friday morning, but “areas of smoke” are possible Friday night and Saturday, the Weather Service said. The Twin Cities were experiencing “moderate” air quality on Friday.