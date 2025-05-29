Opinion: Voters need the facts about progress in policing

We thank the Minnesota Star Tribune for its extensive coverage of the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. Many of the voices were inspiring as both survivors of trauma and community leaders expressing hope. Public safety reforms are not as far along as most of us would like, but given the devastation from where we began five years ago, it’s clear and well-documented that progress has been made. In fact, the city of Minneapolis began making slow, steady progress toward a new public safety ecosystem shortly after the murder, and progress is continuing with implementation of the court-approved settlement agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR). Dismissal of the federal consent decree will not hamper this progress; the mayor and City Council leaders have pledged to carry out the terms of that agreement — and we should hold them to that pledge.