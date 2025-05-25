How the Minnesota Star Tribune covered the five-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder

Essential Minnesota subscribers got this story first. Subscribe here.
Months ago, my fellow Minnesota Star Tribune editors and I started planning how best to tell the story of what happened on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, and what’s happening today. Our goal was clear: to bear unflinching witness to that story. George Floyd took his last breath under a police officer’s knee right here. In Minnesota. The world watched and cried out for justice, and the outpouring of grief and protest that followed felt like an earthquake had erupted in Minneapolis, sending aftershocks throughout Minnesota, across the country and overseas.
Five years later, we knew this was a story we needed to keep telling, remembering and learning from – no matter how painful or uncomfortable.
Every department contributed to our series “The legacy of George Floyd.”The newsroom quickly rallied around one novel idea that would serve as the anchor for our coverage: an oral history of the six days after George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, in the words of witnesses to those events.
This multimedia story was a massive undertaking, involving more than two dozen journalists and countless hours of interviews, photography from then and now, editing, and design for print and digital. We offer you this immersive story in hopes that it recalls your own experience, reveals new dimensions of those historic, tumultuous days, and forges a path for carrying hard-won lessons into the future.
Since I was a news editor in 2020, I thought I knew everything about the events of that week. But here are five things I learned from the oral history:
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison fielded calls from famous people:
“I started getting other calls. Rev. [Al] Sharpton is a friend of mine, so I’m getting calls from him. I’m getting calls from Jesse Jackson. Van Jones is calling me. He asked me if I’d take a call from Jay-Z. I just said, ‘Well, look, you know, we’re here to help in any way that we can.’ That’s what I kept doing. I didn’t want to do anything to undermine the governor’s options.”