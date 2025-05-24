Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over Chauvin case, speaks about the trial watched by millions

On his daily commute to one of the most consequential trials of the 21st century, Judge Peter Cahill blasted a “pump-up playlist” to psychologically prepare for another day on the bench that would be followed live by millions.
AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” often carried him from the western suburbs to downtown Minneapolis and underneath the heavily fortified Hennepin County courthouse. The cranked-up volume would signal his arrival to deputies on his security team, whom he’d quiz to name that song.
“It kind of became a tradition,” Cahill said. “It got us all pumped up. But also I thought it was part of my job to keep things a little light. I mean, everybody’s taking this job seriously, but I don’t want people stressing out.”
During the six-week murder trial of Derek Chauvin in 2021, Cahill emerged as a key figure in Minnesota’s most widely viewed and heavily scrutinized case, which sparked protests and riots across the world over the police killing of George Floyd. His decision to livestream the criminal trial, the first in state history, set a new precedent for cameras in the courtroom.
“I thought, no one will trust the result — from either end — if they don’t see what’s going on," Cahill told the Minnesota Star Tribune in his first media interview about the case. “All of us hate the spotlight, and we’d rather just do our jobs, but I certainly don’t regret it.”
In a wide-ranging conversation ahead of the five-year anniversary of Floyd’s murder, the newly retired judge talked about the trial from the perspective of the bench, balancing public access with unprecedented security threats, and his fear about how politicization of the courts — and facts — have degraded trust in the judiciary system.
Trial was his ‘duty’
There had never been a trial like this one, but the veteran judge, appointed in 2007 by Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, had plenty of experience in high-profile cases.
Cahill’s four-decade legal career involved working for both the prosecution and defense, including as top deputy to Amy Klobuchar during her tenure as Hennepin County Attorney. As a judge, Cahill developed a reputation for being decisive and direct, capable of going from calm to confrontational in seconds (Cahill admits he has “Judge Judy moments”).