5 takeaways from our interview with Peter Cahill, the judge who presided over Derek Chauvin’s trial

Cahill wanted a “good, nice, clean trial,” but the world had other plans. Politicians, including President Joe Biden, spoke publicly about the case. As the jury was being seated, the Minneapolis City Council approved a $27 million settlement to Floyd’s family. Minneapolis was also ramping up for a vote on whether to replace the Police Department with a new model. “It did not help that people were saying ‘defund the police’ — all these idiots on the Minneapolis City Council,” said Cahill. In the middle of the trial, Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop, reigniting protests and rioting and prompting the deployment of the National Guard. Judges usually tell jurors to avoid any news about the case they’re on. This time, Cahill said, he told jurors to actively avoid the news altogether.