5 takeaways from our interview with Peter Cahill, the judge who presided over Derek Chauvin’s trial

Four years ago, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presided over one of the most significant trials in modern America.
Like the crime itself, the trial was filmed and broadcast. Millions tuned in over six weeks to watch live feed of jury selection, attorney arguments and witness and expert testimony to determine whether Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, should be held liable for the killing of George Floyd. When the guilty verdict arrived, 23 million were watching.
Often at the center of the trial, Cahill became a recognizable figure — even behind a COVID-19 mask — sternly warning public officials to “stop talking” about the case, refereeing the daily proceedings and eventually rendering the state’s prison sentence to Chauvin. Behind the scenes, he and his staff navigated the security concerns and logistics of Minnesota’s most public criminal trial in history.
For the five-year anniversary of Floyd’s killing, Cahill, who has recently retired, sat down with the Minnesota Star Tribune for his first media interview looking back at the case. You can read the full story here. Below are five takeaways from the conversation.
Livestreaming the trial was never guaranteed
Cahill’s decision to broadcast the trial bucked Minnesota’s longstanding ban on cameras in the courtroom, paving the way for the state Supreme Court in 2024 to expand visual and audio recording for other trials and hearings. But it only happened because of the extraordinary circumstances presented by a global pandemic. Social distancing precautions allowed six people to attend in person, and Cahill said he worried this would run afoul of the U.S. Constitution’s rules on a public trial.
“The six seats were designated for family members,” Cahill said. “So is that a public trial? I don’t think so.”
Cahill issued the order in November 2020 — still the height of the pandemic — to stream the trial, citing distancing restrictions combined with international interest in the case. Hundreds of thousands began tuning in daily at jury selection. “I thought, no one will trust the result — from either end — if they don’t see what’s going on,” Cahill said in the interview. “All of us hate the spotlight, and we’d rather just do our jobs, but I certainly don’t regret it.”
The case required intense security measures
In addition to wrapping the courthouse in barbed wire and posting National Guard soldiers around the perimeter, those who played critical roles in the trial required extra security. Jurors drove to satellite sites every morning, where they were picked up by deputies and driven in vans to the courthouse. After closing arguments, the jury was taken to a secure site in the suburbs to deliberate.