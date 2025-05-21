Fact checking right-wing media’s claims about George Floyd and Derek Chauvin

“Fall of Minneapolis” repeatedly draws attention to Kueng’s race as a Black man, with Collin asking why this is “rarely ever mentioned,” while “practically everyone” focuses on Chauvin being white. Kueng notes in the movie that one of the other officers on scene, Tou Thao, is Asian, meaning half of those charged in the case were not white. “I think that was something they just didn’t want to admit,” says Kueng. “Specifically my race — because, again, it goes really counterintuitive to the way the narrative goes. They couldn’t backpedal.”