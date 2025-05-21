Fact checking right-wing media’s claims about George Floyd and Derek Chauvin

A new narrative is taking root in the story of George Floyd and the former police officer convicted of murdering him.
It is manifesting on online message boards, where Floyd is called a “drug addict” and “career criminal” who died of an overdose, not by the knee of Derek Chauvin. Social media posts say Chauvin was a victim of mob justice and a corrupt legal system. Earlier this year, Elon Musk, one of Donald Trump’s closest allies, elevated a petition asking the president to pardon Chauvin.
A Minnesota Star Tribune analysis found this counternarrative is shaped by reports from conservative media stars like Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro and others, along with Minnesota-based right-wing site Alpha News. Some of the claims central to the new story were first raised at trial and are now getting renewed attention. Others are blatantly false or lacking critical context. (Read the full story on the evolution of these claims and their veracity here.) Below is a fact check on some of the popular assertions propelling the revisionist story of Floyd‘s murder and the aftermath.
Claim: George Floyd had a criminal history
Rating: True
In the days after Floyd‘s killing, Lt. Bob Kroll, then the head of the Minneapolis police union, sent a letter to rank-and-file members lamenting that the media would not report on Floyd‘s “violent criminal history.” Days later, political commentator Candace Owens published a video referring to Floyd as “an example of a violent criminal his entire life — up until the very last moment." Floyd‘s history of criminal convictions has since become a pillar of the right-wing media’s version of the Floyd story, including in a documentary produced by Liz Collin of Alpha News, who is married to Kroll.
Though some posts exaggerate the extent, the central claim is true. From 1997 to 2009, Floyd had criminal convictions in his former home of Harris County, Texas, for felony robbery with a deadly weapon, theft and multiple drug-related cases, according to the county’s court database. He had no serious criminal convictions since living in Minnesota.
Some claims about Floyd‘s history are not true, including a meme that purports to show a photo of a pregnant woman beaten by Floyd. The woman in this photo is not Aracely Henriquez, as the post claims. It is a woman named Andrea Sicignano, who posted these images of her injuries after being assaulted in Madrid.
Floyd was convicted in a 2007 case of robbing a woman named Aracely Henriquez at gunpoint. However, there is no mention in court documents that she was pregnant, a claim made by Owens that has appeared in several viral posts.
Claim: The official autopsy report shows Floyd “was not murdered”
Rating: False
In an October 2023 video viewed more than 23 million times, Tucker Carlson said: “George Floyd, according to the official autopsy, was not murdered.” The popular right-wing host claimed that records show “conclusively” that Floyd died of a drug overdose, not by Chauvin’s knee. Carlson and others have since repeated this and similar claims. But this is false. The official medical examiner‘s report lists the manner of Floyd‘s death as a “homicide”— the medical term for a death caused by another person — and a jury convicted Chauvin of murder in April 2021.