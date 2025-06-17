2 men charged in shooting outside Twin Cities home that paralyzed aspiring college football player

Two men have been charged in the shooting outside the Brooklyn Park home that left an aspiring college football player paralyzed.
Nicholas Sarkor Harris Jr., 21, of Brooklyn Park, and Hassan Papee Kamara, 21, of Minneapolis, were each charged in Hennepin County District Court last week with first- and second-degree assault, along with drive-by shooting in connection with the gunfire on May 29 shortly after 12:30 a.m. outside the victim Michael Blidi Jr.’s home in the 6000 block of Garwood Road.
Doctors found that Blidi suffered multiple fractures to his spine and had “large bullet fragments in his spinal canal,” Friday’s charges read. “[He] could not move his legs and was determined to be paraplegic from the shooting.”
Blidi, 19, was bound this coming football season for Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.
“His dream was terminated by a gunshot wound to his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the knee down,” his father, Michael Blidi Sr., wrote on an online fundraising page started to help with expenses related to the shooting. “Doctors said he’s not going to walk again.”
Blidi Jr. just graduated from Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Pa., where he played on offense and defense. Milton Hershey is an elite private school for grades pre-K through 12th that includes on-campus residency amid its 7,000-acre footprint. About one-third of its students come from outside Pennsylvania, according to the school’s website.
Kamara and Harris each remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $150,000 bail. Kamara is due in court on July 9, and Harris has an Aug. 6 hearing scheduled. Attorneys for each either declined to comment or have yet to respond to messages.
Arrested and charged earlier with aiding Kamara and Harris was 36-year-old Trokon Kaigboyah, of Brooklyn Park.