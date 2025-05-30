Anderson: In early June, Minnesota fish are begging to be caught. Won’t you help?

One of the largest migrations of living things that will occur in Minnesota this year — or any year — is on the cusp of happening just now.
But most people won’t see it.
Because it’s transpiring underwater.
Yet the movement is clearly apparent to Jane Sage, because it’s represented in the June bookings of her family’s resort on Lake of the Woods.
“We’re full,” she said.
Jon Schei can see it, too. He’s in his 32nd year of guiding at Gunflint Lodge, focusing right now with his eager clients on Lake Saganaga walleyes at the end of the Gunflint Trail.
“Typically, the water up here is a little cold in May,” Schei said. “But when June comes and walleyes start moving into the bays, which warm first, they‘ll bite pretty good.”
It’s not only up north where walleyes are on the move at June’s outset, making them relatively easy pickings for Minnesota’s more than 1 million anglers. In the Twin Cities and throughout much of central Minnesota, the action is heating up, too.