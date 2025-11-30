This Week In Nature

Yes, that’s a turtle under the ice. And yes, it’s just fine.

Turtles can survive under frozen lakes through a metabolic slowdown called brumation.

Special to the Minnesota Star Tribune
November 30, 2025 at 1:00PM
A snapping turtle swimming under the ice in Minnesota in 2015. (Provided/Courtesty of Christopher Smith)

As Minnesota flaunts freezing temperatures and people take post-holiday walks along ponds and lakes, keep an eye out for turtles tucked underwater for the winter — even after it freezes.

“If the ice is clear, you can sometimes see snapping or painted turtles moving slowly under the ice,” said Jeff LeClere, zoologist and amphibian and reptile specialist with the Minnesota Biological Survey.

“All of Minnesota’s nine species of turtles overwinter aquatically,” he said.

This winter dormancy, called brumation, requires them to be deep enough to avoid being fatally frozen in ice and to slow their metabolism drastically to conserve energy. Most don’t move at all once this turtle equivalent of hibernation begins. It also minimizes their need for oxygen, which they absorb from the frigid water through a process called cutaneous respiration.

Research once sparked the simplified belief that turtles breathe through their butts in the winter. It’s more complex than that. Turtles have a cloaca, an all-purpose organ for excretion and mating. The cloaca includes sac-like organs called bursae that are rich in blood vessels. These help to better absorb oxygen in the water.

Not all species, though, do well with this method, LeClere said. Species such as softshell turtles rely on vascular tissues along their throats.

Softshell turtles tend to bury themselves about an inch beneath sand, silt or gravel, while other species sidle under logs or rocky nooks. Map turtles like to congregate along the wing dams, which are rock structures along navigation channels of the Mississippi River, LeClere said. Having shelter can lessen the threat of winter predators such as otters.

River locations have the added benefit of being less likely to freeze thanks to more moving water, which also provides better oxygen.

Some turtles, such as painted or snapping turtles, simply seek the right depth at the bottom of a lake or pond. They may congregate in areas where natural springs or a lack of shade encourages quicker melting — with vital access to sunshine and food — in the spring.

“There are a whole lot of things that go into why they like a certain spot,” he said.

To see videos of painted and snapping turtles moving beneath the ice, check out this blog post from Christopher E. Smith on Fieldecology.com. Smith administers Minnesota Naturalists group on Facebook.

Lisa Meyers McClintick has freelanced for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2001 and volunteers as a Minnesota Master Naturalist.

about the writer

Lisa Meyers McClintick

Yes, that's a turtle under the ice. And yes, it's just fine.

