Opinion: Five years after the murder of George Floyd, city still only paying lip service to transparency

For four years and counting, we have been litigating against the city of Minneapolis and its Police Department over public access to so-called “coaching” records. At the heart of the lawsuit is whether coaching — a one-on-one session between an officer and his supervisor to address officer misconduct — constitutes “disciplinary action” under Minnesota’s open records law.
We say it does, at least sometimes, and that records that document the coaching and that are maintained in the officer’s personnel file are thus public under the law. The city says it does not and that coaching records and the misconduct giving rise to coaching are thus private personnel data that cannot be publicly disclosed under the law. A Hennepin County District Judge recently agreed with the city, and our client, the Minnesota Coalition on Government Information, is in the process of appealing that decision.
The appeal is important because the vast majority of police misconduct complaints are addressed exclusively through coaching, resulting in a culture of secrecy within the department. Moreover, although the city publicly claimed for years that it coaches only low-level or A-level violations, this is not true. Our lawsuit revealed that the city has coached B- and C-level misconduct such as mishandling department-issued firearms, violating the MPD’s confidential records policy and even violating the U.S. Constitution. Likewise, in its 2023 report, the federal Department of Justice noted that MPD coached officers after they unlawfully entered a Black family’s home, with firearms and tasers drawn, and conducted a warrantless search of the premises. The family sued and won. The MPD, on the other hand, diverted the case to coaching over officers’ “use of profanity.”
The DOJ’s findings resulted in a consent decree agreement between the DOJ and the city that aimed to address this lack of accountability and transparency. The Trump administration has now moved to dismiss the consent decree. Our appeal is important for that reason, too. If the federal government will not hold police departments accountable, then it’s on us — private litigants — to do so.
However, litigation will never be enough. Here are two lessons we’ve learned over the past four years:
First, it is long past time for the Minnesota Legislature to amend the personnel data section of the state’s open records law, if not for all public employees then at least for those authorized to use deadly force in the name of public safety.