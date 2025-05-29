Opinion: Five years after the murder of George Floyd, city still only paying lip service to transparency

Second, and perhaps even more depressing: The people who suffer the most at the hands of the police simply don’t complain. For example, there is no evidence in the public record that Zoya Code or John Pope ever complained about how Chauvin kneeled on their necks before he murdered Floyd using the same maneuver. Those most vulnerable and targeted by police misconduct often don’t know how to complain or the complaints get thrown out on a technicality. Alternatively, members of these communities don’t have time to complain, they don’t believe a complaint will make a difference, or they simply want nothing to do with the police. While these facts are grim, they are not at all surprising and are entirely understandable. Still, it means lawyers like us can only do so much to make necessary change through the legal system. We can win every case, but if there are no records of police abuse because no one has enough faith in the system to report it, we have wasted a colossal amount of time.