Minneapolis police to encrypt 911 radio traffic, barring public from monitoring emergency dispatches

For more than a decade, Lynne Crockett has relied upon her mobile police scanner to stay informed about crime in her own neighborhood.
The real-time communications between dispatchers and law enforcement helped determine which city blocks were too dangerous to host community events and when it was time to usher small children indoors.
“It made me feel safer,” said Crockett, a lifelong North Sider and a retired community liaison worker at Minneapolis Public Schools. “Anything I can do to stay ahead of the curve.”
But soon, the reassuring crackle of that radio will fall silent.
Minneapolis is slated to start testing new encrypted emergency dispatch channels on Monday, with an anticipated blackout on all transmissions as of May 1.
That means concerned citizens like Crockett, as well as members of the media, will no longer be able to listen in on or independently monitor police actions in Minnesota’s most populous city.
The controversial changeover comes amid a nationwide debate about how to best protect the integrity of ongoing investigations and prevent the release of confidential data, like the names and addresses of victims and witnesses, while balancing the public’s right to information.
City officials point to new state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and federal guidelines limiting what details can be aired over an open channel. Ensuring compliance, they say, requires a crackdown on authorized users. No subscription to popular online scanner platforms, such as Broadcastify or Zello, can bypass that encryption technology once deployed.