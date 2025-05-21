Minneapolis

Trump’s DOJ asks to dismiss consent decree mandating sweeping Minneapolis police reforms

The move comes days before the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s killing.

By Sarah Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 2:14PM
(Jenn Ackerman/The New York Times)

The United States has moved to dismiss a consent decree agreement between Minneapolis and the Department of Justice that would usher in sweeping reforms to the city’s Police Department.

In a motion filed Wednesday, attorneys from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division asked the court to dismiss the case under the belief “the United States no longer believes that the proposed consent decree would be in the public interest.”

The U.S. would no longer prosecute the matter, the filing stated, and “withdraws its support” for the agreement, which is one of the federal government’s most aggressive tools for restraining police departments it finds to be violating the U.S. Constitution. The motion to dismiss comes just days before the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

about the writer

Sarah Nelson

Reporter

Sarah Nelson is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

